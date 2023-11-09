Former President of Brazil Accused of Attempting to Hack Voting Machines

In a stunning testimony before a congressional inquiry, a Brazilian hacker claimed that former President Jair Bolsonaro had approached him with a request to hack into the country’s voting machines. Walter Delgatti Neto, the hacker, revealed during the hearing that Bolsonaro had even offered to provide him with a pardon if he faced any legal consequences for the act.

According to the hacker, Bolsonaro reassured him during a meeting in August 2022 that he would protect him from arrest. Delgatti alleged that Bolsonaro said, “If by chance someone arrests you, I will have the judge arrested,” and promised a pardon if the arrest was related to actions involving electronic voting machines.

Delgatti explained that the goal was to create a fake code that would expose the vulnerabilities of the voting machines by redirecting votes from one candidate to another. However, the plan never materialized due to the physical location of the source code, which is stored in a secured vault room with no internet access.

These revelations come as Delgatti was detained by the Federal Police for breaking into the judiciary system. The defense team for Bolsonaro has vehemently denied the allegations, dismissing them as baseless and without evidence. Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro’s defense lawyer, stated that there has never been any wiretapping or illegal activities carried out on behalf of the President or his circle.

Wajngarten also challenged Delgatti’s claim of having a lengthy meeting with Bolsonaro, calling it a lie. He stated that he doubts anyone had an individual meeting with the President for an hour and a half.

It should be noted that Bolsonaro has been embroiled in various legal issues since leaving office. Most notably, Brazil’s highest electoral court recently barred him from running for political office until 2030, finding him guilty of abusing his power and misusing public media during the last election campaign.

The testimony by Delgatti sheds new light on the ongoing investigations into election results and the storming of governmental buildings that took place on January 8, 2023. As the inquiry continues, the truth behind these allegations will be crucial in shaping the political landscape of Brazil.