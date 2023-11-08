Indigenous Leaders Rally for Change at Amazon Summit

Amidst the lush greenery of a private recreational park on the outskirts of Belem, over 1,200 Indigenous leaders gathered for the Amazon Summit. Tents were pitched in orderly rows, framing a stone trail that meandered through the jungle, guiding visitors towards man-made pools and thrilling waterslides. Chief Raoni Metuktire, the revered defender of the environment, sat on a modest chair, engaging in friendly conversations with supporters.

The summit served as a vital platform for Indigenous voices, offering a moment to be heard and understood. Diolina Krikati, hailing from Maranhao state, emphasized the significance of the Amazon rainforest in sustaining livelihoods not only for Indigenous communities but also for non-Indigenous Brazilians. “We need to speak about our needs and difficulties,” Krikati expressed, recognizing the importance of dialogue and understanding.

Naldinho Kumaruara, a spiritual leader adorned with a crown of blue macaw feathers, traveled from a threatened Indigenous territory to Belem, eagerly participating in conversations with government representatives. Expressing hope and optimism, Kumaruara highlighted the shift towards Indigenous autonomy in this summit. “Today, we can speak for ourselves,” he proclaimed, celebrating the empowerment of Indigenous communities.

The summit also witnessed the convergence of adolescent Indigenous performers at Belem’s colonial theater, enthusing the crowd with their spirited stomping and singing. This event served as a backdrop for the announcement of revised population statistics by Brazil’s statistics institute, revealing a higher Indigenous population. These numbers imply an increased allocation of government resources towards Indigenous health, education, and security.

Justice Guajajara implored the audience to remember the ongoing threats and violence faced by Indigenous communities. In a potent call to action, she revealed plans to evict invaders from 32 Indigenous territories and received an outpouring of support from the crowd.

The Amazon Summit symbolizes a significant shift towards Indigenous inclusion and participation in decision-making processes. It not only amplifies the voices of Indigenous leaders but also lays the groundwork for concrete action towards a future where the crucial Amazon rainforest and its guardians are honored and protected. Together, they proclaim, “Never again a Brazil without us!”