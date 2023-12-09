Brazilian President Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has expressed growing concern over the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana, urging both parties to engage in dialogue and avoid unilateral measures that could escalate the situation. The long-running border dispute over the Esequibo area in Guyana, known for its massive offshore oil and gas discoveries, has led to tensions between the two countries in recent weeks.

In a phone call between President Lula and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, the Brazilian president highlighted the importance of peaceful negotiations in resolving the conflict. Lula also suggested that Ralph Gonsalves, the pro tempore president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, should address the issue.

Brazil, along with other South American countries, has reaffirmed its support for dialogue and cooperation to find a peaceful resolution. The United States is also closely monitoring the situation and has expressed unwavering support for Guyana’s sovereignty. Both countries are consulting with each other on the border dispute.

It is crucial for the involved parties to engage in constructive dialogue and seek diplomatic solutions to avoid further escalation. This territorial dispute not only affects Venezuela and Guyana but also has wider implications for regional stability.

