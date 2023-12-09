Brazil Calls for Diplomatic Resolution to Venezuela-Guyana Territory Dispute

In a recent communication between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, concerns over the ongoing territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana were expressed. President Lula emphasized the importance of engaging in dialogue and avoiding any unilateral actions that could exacerbate the situation.

The tension between Venezuela and Guyana has intensified in recent weeks due to a longstanding border dispute over the Esequibo region, which has seen significant offshore oil and gas discoveries. With the rejection of the International Court of Justice’s jurisdiction over the area and the emergence of calls for the creation of a new state, the situation has become increasingly complex.

President Lula proposed that the pro tempore president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, address the issue. Brazil, along with other South American countries, has expressed its willingness to support and engage in dialogue to find a peaceful resolution.

Recognizing the importance of regional involvement, both the United States and Brazil are coordinating efforts to address the border dispute. The U.S. Embassy in Brasilia reaffirmed its support for Guyana’s sovereignty, emphasizing the desire for a peaceful resolution.

As tensions persist, it is crucial for all parties involved to prioritize diplomatic channels and respect the principles of international law. By engaging in open dialogue and seeking peaceful solutions, the countries can work towards resolving their differences and ensuring stability in the region.

