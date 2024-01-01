Brazil Urges Diplomacy as Border Tensions Rise Between Venezuela and Guyana

Amid escalating tensions over the disputed Essequibo region, Brazil has called for calm and restraint from both Venezuela and Guyana. The Brazilian government expressed concern over the military exercises conducted by Venezuela near the contested territory and emphasized the importance of peaceful dialogue to resolve the dispute.

In a show of support for Guyana, a British warship, the HMS Trent, arrived in the region for defense exercises. The ship’s visit aimed to strengthen the partnership between the UK and Guyana and enhance the latter’s military capabilities.

Venezuela has long claimed ownership of the Essequibo region, asserting that the Essequibo river acts as a natural border between the two nations. President Nicolas Maduro’s government even held a controversial referendum, in which the majority of voters reportedly supported Venezuela’s claim. Maduro has now initiated legal actions and granted licenses for oil extraction in the disputed area, further exacerbating tensions.

The potential for a conflict over the 160,000 square kilometers (62,000 square miles) of remote territory has raised concerns in the region. However, Guyana has administered the Essequibo region for over a century, following the determination of boundaries by an arbitration panel in 1899. The country is home to the majority of the territory’s population and remains committed to a peaceful resolution.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil has taken on the role of a peace broker, emphasizing the necessity of preventing any armed conflict in South America. Brazil’s statement supports the agreement between Maduro and Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, in which both leaders committed to avoiding the use of force in settling the dispute.

