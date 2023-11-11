Brazil’s Supreme Court Set to Reject Restrictions on Indigenous Land Claims

In a landmark decision that could have far-reaching consequences, Brazil’s Supreme Court is expected to reject the proposed limit on land claims by Indigenous peoples. The court is set to rule against the date restriction imposed by the powerful farm lobby, which sought to restrict land claims to areas occupied by Indigenous communities prior to 1988. Legal experts and advocates for Indigenous rights argue that the limit is unconstitutional, and it seems that a majority of the 11-member court shares this view.

While the current vote count stands at 4-2 against the proposal, two additional justices are expected to vote against it in the upcoming session. This growing opposition suggests that the court is likely to strike down the date restriction. This decision would have significant implications for Indigenous communities across the country, who have long fought for their land rights and protection against encroachment by non-Indigenous settlers.

The push to impose the cut-off date was driven by Brazilian farm interests, particularly those operating in the expanding agricultural frontier. By securing a limit on land claims, these interests sought to protect the claims of non-Indigenous farmers who have settled on Indigenous lands. However, critics argue that such a restriction would undermine the rights of Indigenous peoples and perpetuate historical injustices.

The case before the court originated in Santa Catarina state, where the Xokleng people had their land claim rejected. These Indigenous communities were evicted by tobacco farmers from their ancestral land. The government’s argument hinged on the fact that the Xokleng people were not present in the disputed area in 1988. However, Justice Cristiano Zanin, in a crucial vote, highlighted the possibility that Indigenous communities may have been forced to leave their lands. He also suggested that non-Indigenous settlers could be compensated if they unknowingly settled on lands claimed by Indigenous inhabitants.

Indigenous leaders and activists have been protesting in Brasilia, voicing their opposition to the limitation of their land claims. They view the Supreme Court decision as essential for the resolution of nearly 300 pending land recognition claims. This ruling would not only safeguard Indigenous communities from land-grabbers but also protect them from illegal loggers and wildcat gold miners who invade their territories.

With a population of 1.6 million Indigenous people, Brazil’s census indicates that half of them reside on ancestral lands, primarily in the Amazon region but also in agricultural states. The Supreme Court decision could play a pivotal role in protecting these communities’ rights and preserving their traditional lands.

