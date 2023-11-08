Brazil’s Supreme Court Upholds Indigenous Land Rights, Halting Land Grab Attempts

In a significant victory for Indigenous communities in Brazil, the country’s supreme court has blocked a controversial move to restrict their land rights. Activists celebrated the decision as a historic moment that safeguards the ancestral territories of South America’s original inhabitants.

The court’s ruling countered an agribusiness-backed effort known as the “time limit trick,” which aimed to prevent Indigenous communities from claiming land they did not physically occupy in 1988. This tactic had the potential to invalidate numerous legitimate claims for the demarcation of Indigenous lands, putting at risk the rights and territories of these communities.

The majority vote against the “time limit trick” was met with emotional scenes outside the supreme court’s headquarters in Brasília. Indigenous activists rejoiced, with some shedding tears of joy and others dancing to express their relief. Eloy Terena, an Indigenous lawyer and senior official at Brazil’s ministry for Indigenous peoples, shared the sentiment of many when he tweeted, “Long live Indigenous resistance.”

The significance of the court’s decision reverberated throughout the Amazon region, where approximately half of Brazil’s 1.7 million Indigenous citizens reside. Indigenous congresswoman Célia Xakriabá encapsulated the sentiment felt across the nation, tweeting, “[This is a] victory for struggle, a victory for rights, a victory for our history. [All of] Brazil is Indigenous territory, and the future is ancestral.”

Sônia Guajajara, Brazil’s minister for Indigenous peoples, expressed her elation, describing the ruling as “a great achievement” resulting from years of tireless advocacy and protest. The decision serves as a crucial safeguard for Indigenous communities and signifies a setback for the far-right agenda that has threatened their territories and rights.

While only two supreme court justices supported the “marco temporal” thesis that aimed to restrict Indigenous land claims, the resounding rejection of this notion demonstrated the court’s commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of Indigenous people. By shining a light on the historical and ongoing oppression faced by Indigenous communities, the justices acknowledged the country’s indebtedness to its native peoples.

The defeat of the “time limit trick” was celebrated by international Indigenous rights group Survival International, who referred to it as a victory against the legalized theft of vast Indigenous lands. The group highlighted the potential consequences such a move could have had on uncontacted tribes and emphasized the importance of preserving Indigenous territories in the fight against climate change.

With the supreme court’s ruling, Brazil takes a significant step toward honoring its Indigenous communities, protecting their ancestral lands, and recognizing their vital role in preserving our planet’s ecological heritage.