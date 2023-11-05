Brazilian Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Involvement in Post-Election Riots

A man in Brazil has been handed a 17-year prison sentence for his role in the riots that took place in Brasilia following the country’s presidential election. The convicted man, Aecio Pereira, is among the thousands who refused to accept the defeat of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, resulting in the ransacking of government buildings as a form of protest.

Pereira, who was charged with attempting a coup, maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claiming that he had participated in a peaceful demonstration. However, evidence presented in court contradicted his defense. Pereira was arrested inside the Senate building and had recorded himself at the president’s table during the riots, wearing a T-shirt with the words “Military Intervention” and encouraging fellow Bolsonaro supporters to take to the streets.

The rioters believed that the election had been rigged and sought to violently seize Brasilia, attacking the presidential palace and the high court. Their actions included destruction of property, such as smashing windows and vandalizing artwork. Some individuals even camped outside army buildings across the country, calling for a military intervention.

In his verdict, Justice Cristiano Zanin described the rioters’ objective as a criminal attack against the rule of law, both in Brasilia and throughout the country. Pereira’s trial is just the first of many, as the Supreme Court of Brazil plans to hear 232 cases related to the most serious crimes committed during the demonstrations. Additionally, over 1,000 individuals are being investigated for their involvement in the attacks, mostly on lesser charges.

Notably, prosecutors have also included President Jair Bolsonaro in the ongoing riot probe. The investigation aims to determine whether Bolsonaro’s questioning of the election’s legitimacy may have incited the riots. Prior to the election, Bolsonaro had accused the Supreme Federal Court of being politically biased against him and had raised concerns about the integrity of the voting system, despite lacking any evidence to support such claims.

While Bolsonaro denied directly encouraging the riots, he acknowledged that they had surpassed the boundaries of democratic protest. As Brazil continues to grapple with the aftermath of these protests, the judicial system is actively working to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.