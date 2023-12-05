Brazil Bolsters Border Security Amid Escalating Esequibo Tensions

Brazil is taking measures to reinforce its northern border in response to escalating tensions between neighboring countries Venezuela and Guyana over the disputed Esequibo region. The Ministry of Defense announced that the Brazilian military will deploy additional troops and armored vehicles to Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state, which shares borders with both Venezuela and Guyana.

Amid a controversial referendum held on Sunday, where Venezuelans voted in favor of annexing the Esequibo, Brazil’s military is increasing the presence of the 18th Mechanized Cavalry Regiment to 600 soldiers. The deployment aims to enhance border security and intensify surveillance efforts to prevent any unexpected incidents.

A military source reported that the inclusion of the Guaicuru armored vehicles will further fortify the region’s defense capabilities. The Brazilian army officer emphasized that neither Venezuela nor Guyana will be allowed to encroach upon Brazilian territory.

The Esequibo, spanning 160,000 square kilometers (61,776 square miles), is predominantly dense jungle and has been a subject of dispute between Venezuela and Guyana for years. Venezuela renewed its claim over the region following the discovery of significant offshore oil and gas reserves.

Gisela Padovan, Brazil’s top diplomat for Latin America and the Caribbean, observed that the primary road connection between Venezuela and Guyana passes through Brazilian territory due to the challenging terrain of the Esequibo. However, she made it clear that any military action utilizing this route would not be tolerated by Brazil. Stressing the importance of a peaceful resolution, she expressed confidence that the situation would not escalate into armed conflict.

In the recent referendum, Venezuelan voters rejected the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice and supported the establishment of a new Venezuelan state in the resource-rich Esequibo. Despite a court ruling prohibiting Venezuela from altering the status quo in the area, President Nicolas Maduro’s government proceeded with the referendum.

While Brazil did not intervene directly in Venezuela’s electoral process, it is expected that the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will criticize Venezuela’s intensified campaign for the Esequibo.

The dispute over the Esequibo dates back to the 19th century when Guyana was under British colonial rule. An international tribunal in Paris resolved the issue in 1899, although Venezuela alleges that the ruling was biased.

As tensions continue to mount, Brazil remains vigilant, reinforcing its border security to maintain stability and protect its territorial integrity. The situation serves as a reminder of the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region and the importance of diplomacy in resolving territorial disputes.

