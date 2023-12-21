Brazilian First Lady and Elon Musk Clash Over Social Media Account Hack

Brazilian First Lady Rosangela da Silva, known as Janja, and tech mogul Elon Musk are engaged in a heated dispute regarding the recent hacking of Janja’s social media account on the platform X. While Musk has denied any responsibility for the breach, Janja accuses him of downplaying the severity of the event and disregarding the issue of misogyny faced by women on his platform.

The breach of Janja’s account on December 11th garnered significant attention in Brazil. The hacker, who remains unidentified, posted explicit images and insults directed at President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. With a follower count of 1.2 million, the incident sparked outrage and further discussions about the safety of online platforms.

Janja criticized Musk’s response, labeling it as symptomatic of his typical behavior on social media. Musk, who acquired the platform previously known as Twitter, argued that his company should not be held accountable for someone guessing Janja’s email password. He emphasized that the responsibility lies with the individual user to ensure account security.

In her statement, Janja argued that while she did not explicitly state it was X’s responsibility to guess her account password, she believes that the platform should promptly respond and take action against crimes committed within its scope. She expressed her determination to continue raising questions and advocating for accountability on the platform.

