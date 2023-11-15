Brazil-Israel Relations Strained as Mossad Uncovers Hezbollah Plot

In a recent turn of events, Brazil and Israel find themselves in yet another clash, emphasizing the growing tension between the two nations. The Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, made a remarkable statement disclosing its involvement in thwarting a potential Hezbollah attack in Brazil. This revelation raises eyebrows and fuels the existing strain in relations between Israel and Latin America’s largest country, all against the backdrop of the intense conflict in Gaza.

Brazil took swift action by arresting two individuals on terrorism charges as part of an operation targeting a suspected Hezbollah cell planning attacks within Brazilian territory. In a surprising move, Mossad publicly expressed gratitude to Brazil’s police force for their cooperation. While acknowledging the ongoing war in Gaza, Mossad emphasized that Hezbollah remained persistent in targeting Israeli, Jewish, and Western interests.

However, this declaration from Mossad did not sit well with Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino. Taking a firm stance, Dino replied on social media, asserting Brazil’s sovereignty and rejecting any foreign authority attempting to direct Brazilian law enforcement. Though Dino did not explicitly deny the details disclosed by Mossad, his dissatisfaction seemed to stem from the timing, tone, and the connections drawn to the Gaza conflict.

The Brazilian Federal Police source revealed that Dino’s displeasure stemmed from the implication that Brazil was acting under Israeli influence, potentially aligning with one of the parties involved in the ongoing war. This was a significant concern for Dino, who vehemently stated that the Brazilian probe had no connection to any international conflict.

Dino’s response mirrors the growing unease among Brazilian officials regarding Israel’s actions in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks and subsequent bombardment of Gaza. Especially concerning is the situation of approximately 30 trapped Brazilians in Gaza, whose release has been considerably delayed. Frustration has been mounting in Brazil, and the country’s Foreign Ministry sternly warned Israel that the bilateral relationship would become untenable if any harm befell these individuals.

Brazilian diplomats are perplexed as to why Israel has been sluggish in facilitating the release of their citizens. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has consistently called for a ceasefire while maintaining a balanced approach by criticizing the Hamas attacks. In contrast, other Latin American countries such as Bolivia, Colombia, and Chile have significantly tougher stances, severing diplomatic ties or recalling their ambassadors.

Adding fuel to the fire, Israel’s ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, further provoked Lula’s team by taking pictures alongside far-right politicians during his visit to Brazil’s Congress. These politicians, including former President Jair Bolsonaro, have a contentious relationship with Lula and are strong supporters of Israel. Zonshine’s actions were viewed as inappropriate and disrespectful by the Federal Police chief, Andrei Rodrigues.

As tensions escalate between Brazil and Israel, it is crucial to stress the importance of open dialogue and mutual respect between sovereign nations. Both countries must find a way to address their differences peacefully, ensuring the well-being of their citizens while maintaining productive bilateral relations.

