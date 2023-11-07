Rediscovering Ancient Treasures: Amazon Rock Carvings Resurface Amid Drought

A recent decline in water levels of the Amazon has unveiled a remarkable archaeological find – rock carvings that have remained hidden beneath the surface for over a millennium. The severity of the current drought has revealed human faces intricately carved into rocks along the shoreline, offering a captivating glimpse into the distant past.

While some of these carvings had been sighted during a previous drought, archaeologists are now discovering a greater variety of these ancient works of art. The remarkable findings were made in the city of Manaus, located in northern Brazil. Specifically, they were found in Ponta das Lajes, a stretch of shore near the confluence of the Rio Negro and the Solimões river with the Amazon.

According to archaeologist Jaime Oliveira, these carvings were created by ancient inhabitants of the region in pre-Columbian times. The area itself is considered a pre-colonial site with ample evidence of human occupation spanning 1,000 to 2,000 years. Oliveira describes the carvings as “representations of anthropomorphic figures,” providing valuable insights into the customs and artistic expressions of the past.

Additionally, one notable rock revealed grooves that were likely used by indigenous people in the area to sharpen their arrows. These practical elements provide further clues about the daily lives and activities of the ancient inhabitants.

The carvings were last seen in 2010, when the Rio Negro’s water level dropped to 13.63 meters (44.7 feet). However, the ongoing drought has caused the water level to plummet even further. On Sunday, the river’s level fell below 13 meters, and by Monday, it dropped to a mere 12.89 meters.

The Brazilian government attributes this drastic water shortage to climate change and the El Niño weather phenomenon. These environmental factors have caused rainfall in the northern Amazon to dip below historical averages, resulting in record-low river levels. This concerning situation highlights the delicate balance between nature and human existence, while simultaneously providing archaeologists with a unique opportunity to uncover and analyze invaluable remnants of our collective heritage.

As the water recedes further, we can only anticipate further revelations from beneath the surface. The rediscovery of these captivating rock carvings serves as a powerful reminder of our enduring connection to the past and the importance of preserving and studying our ancient treasures.