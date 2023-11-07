Brazil’s Supreme Court Sentences Riot Defendants to Jail for Attempted Coup

In a landmark decision, the Brazilian Supreme Court has handed down heavy jail terms to two defendants involved in the riots that took place in Brasilia earlier this year. Aecio Pereira, 51, and Thiago Mathar, 43, were sentenced to 17 and 14 years in prison, respectively, for their role in the attempted coup that saw thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro storm the seat of power.

The riots, which occurred on January 8, were a shocking display of violence and civil unrest, triggering comparisons to the infamous invasion of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Security was overwhelmed as Bolsonaro supporters vandalized and damaged several key government buildings, including the presidential palace, Congress, and the high court. The protesters called for the military to remove leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from office.

The court decision made Chief Justice Rosa Weber remark, “This was no walk in the park. It was a Sunday of devastation, a day of infamy.” The verdict has shaken a deeply divided nation that is still grappling with the aftermath of the contentious 2022 presidential race between Lula and Bolsonaro.

The defendants, Pereira and Mathar, had consistently denied any wrongdoing. Pereira, a former employee of the Sao Paulo municipal sanitation company, was captured on video inside the Senate president’s table wearing a T-shirt promoting “Military Intervention” and encouraging fellow Bolsonaro supporters to take to the streets. Mathar was identified through security camera footage as one of the individuals who breached the presidential office suite during the chaos.

The court convicted both defendants on all charges they faced, including violent uprising against the rule of law, attempted coup, armed criminal conspiracy, damaging a national heritage site, and aggravated property destruction. While some judges ruled to convict on only some of the charges, the majority agreed on the severe sentences imposed.

The Supreme Court is currently planning to review a total of 232 cases related to the riots. Additionally, prosecutors are investigating over 1,000 individuals on lesser charges, and efforts are underway to identify the financial backers behind the protests and determine any potential involvement of police and army officers.

Former President Bolsonaro, who was out of the country during the riots, is facing investigations for allegedly inciting the unrest as well as various allegations of corruption and abuse of office. Despite these challenges, Bolsonaro continues to deny any wrongdoing and has expressed frustration over attempts to link him to the events of January 8.