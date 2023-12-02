Brazil Increases Border Operations Amid Escalating Venezuela-Guyana Territory Dispute

Brazil’s defense ministry has announced a significant increase in operations along its northern border in response to the escalating territorial dispute between neighboring countries Venezuela and Guyana. The ministry stated that defense operations have been intensified in the border region, resulting in a larger military presence.

Tensions have risen as Venezuela prepares to hold a referendum on Sunday to determine its ownership rights over the oil-rich Essequibo region, which accounts for more than two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. The United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Venezuela to refrain from taking any action that would alter the current situation in the disputed territory.

Guyana, which gained independence from Britain in 1966, has administered the Essequibo region for over a century. However, Venezuela has long disputed its ownership. The discovery of oil in Essequibo by ExxonMobil in 2015 has further intensified the disagreement, making Guyana the country with the largest crude reserves per capita in the world with a population of 800,000.

This territorial dispute has put Brazil in a delicate diplomatic position as it shares borders with both Venezuela and Guyana. Gisela Maria Figueiredo, Brazil’s top diplomat for Latin American affairs, expressed concern over the situation. The Brazilian government is closely monitoring the developments in the region.

