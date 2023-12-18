BP Halts Red Sea Shipments Amidst Rebel Attacks, Disrupting Global Trade Routes

Major oil company BP has made the decision to temporarily suspend all oil shipments through the Red Sea in response to recent attacks by Houthi rebels. These attacks targeted vessels passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a crucial passage for oil, fuel, and consumer goods shipments. As a result of this deteriorating security situation, BP has prioritized the safety of its personnel and those working on its behalf.

These rebel attacks not only pose a threat to shipping companies but also disrupt global trade routes. As a consequence, various freight companies, including Evergreen Line, Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Hapag-Lloyd, and CMA-CGM, have taken measures to protect their assets and crew. Some have suspended shipments through the Red Sea indefinitely, while others are evaluating the situation on an ongoing basis.

The Bab al-Mandab Strait, also known as the Gate of Tears, is a treacherous channel to navigate due to its narrow width and the presence of Houthi rebels. These rebels, backed by Iran, have declared their support for Hamas and have targeted ships headed towards Israel. Using drones and rockets, they have carried out attacks on foreign-owned vessels, although it is unclear if all targeted ships were actually destined for Israel.

Given the heightened risks, shipping companies are being forced to reassess their routes. Evergreen Line, for instance, has decided to reroute its container ships sailing between Asia and Europe, the Mediterranean, or the east coast of the US. Instead of using the Bab al-Mandab Strait, these ships will now navigate around the Cape of Good Hope, resulting in considerably longer journeys.

While these precautionary measures aim to protect vessels and their crews, they raise logistical challenges and could potentially disrupt global supply chains. Additionally, the increased shipping distances may have environmental implications due to higher fuel consumption and emissions.

