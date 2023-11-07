Boy Rescued After Clinging to Tree During Severe Flooding in Spain

A brave 10-year-old boy was rescued near Madrid after spending a terrifying night clinging to a tree to escape severe flooding caused by Storm Dana. The recent torrential rains in Spain have resulted in the death of at least three people.

The boy, along with his mother, father, and sister, was in a car when it “fell into” the Alberche River in the town of Aldea del Fresno in the Madrid region. The mother and sister were found and taken to the hospital that same night, but the boy remained missing until Monday morning. He was discovered by a guard of a private property at around 8 a.m. The search is still ongoing for the boy’s father.

The president of the Castilla-La Mancha region, Emiliano García-Page, confirmed the unfortunate loss of three lives due to the heavy rains and severe flooding in the province of Toledo. Images of the aftermath depict overturned cars and damaged property, illustrating the intensity of the storm’s impact.

Spain has experienced a summer plagued by extreme weather, including scorching heatwaves and devastating wildfires. The occurrence of such extreme weather events is a reminder of the escalating climate crisis caused by human activities. Scientists are clear in their predictions that these events will continue to become more intense and frequent.

Thankfully, the severe rainfall began to subside on Tuesday, leading the country’s national weather service, AEMET, to downgrade the alerts for the region from red to yellow.

The resilience and bravery demonstrated by the 10-year-old boy serve as a reminder of the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. As Spain continues to grapple with the aftermath of this storm, it is crucial that we acknowledge the interconnectedness between our actions and the climate crisis, and take collective responsibility to mitigate its effects.