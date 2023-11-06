Barack Obama Urges Americans to Recognize the Complexity of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Former US President Barack Obama is calling on Americans to gain a comprehensive understanding of the war between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing that no one can claim innocence and both sides bear some responsibility for the crisis. In an interview with the podcast, Pod Save America, Obama expressed that it is crucial to acknowledge the truth about the conflict in order to find a resolution.

Obama acknowledged the distressing nature of both Hamas’ actions and Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, labeling them as “horrific” and “unbearable.” He stressed that overlooking the history of the Jewish people and the persistent issue of antisemitism would not contribute to resolving the crisis. Additionally, Obama noted that innocent lives are being lost on both sides, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The former president criticized the divisive nature of social media platforms, remarking that they often promote solely defending one’s moral stance without considering all perspectives. Obama argued that to truly address the problem, individuals must confront the entire truth and admit that complicity exists in varying degrees for all involved parties.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began when the Palestinian militant group initiated a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. In response, Israel engaged in a relentless bombing campaign targeting the Gaza Strip. The number of casualties provided by the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, has been met with skepticism given Hamas’ status as a terrorist organization.

Obama reflected on his own potential role in the conflict, expressing a sense of guilt and questioning whether he could have done more to mitigate tensions during his presidency. He acknowledged the strains in his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly regarding their disagreements on the Iran nuclear deal and the expansion of Israeli settlements in disputed areas.

Rather than confining themselves to outrage, Obama urged Americans to engage in open dialogue and actively listen to opposing viewpoints. He emphasized the importance of understanding one another in order to bring forth meaningful change. The full interview with Obama will be released on Tuesday through Pod Save America.