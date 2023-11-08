Tougher Penalties for Employers and Landlords in Crackdown on Illegal Migration

The UK government has unveiled stricter penalties for employers and landlords who hire or rent to illegal migrants in an effort to curb illegal migration and disrupt the business models of people smuggling gangs. The fines for businesses that employ illegal workers will triple to up to £60,000 per employee, while landlords who let properties to migrants without proper immigration checks could face fines of up to £10,000 per occupier.

The move, announced by Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, aims to tackle the perception that the UK is a soft touch for illegal immigration, particularly in the wake of the Channel crossings by migrants on small boats. Certain industries such as nail bars, car washes, construction, social care, and hospitality will be targeted in the enforcement of the new regime, as these sectors have been identified as key areas where migrant exploitation is prevalent.

The higher fines reflect the severity of the offense and are intended to act as a deterrent to employers and landlords who enable illegal working and renting. The government believes that these unscrupulous individuals are complicit in the harm caused by the small boats crisis and are indirectly supporting the operations of people smuggling gangs.

Enforcement raids on companies have already increased by 50% since last year, with fines totaling £74 million issued since 2018. Landlords have also faced penalties, with over 230 fines amounting to £215,500. The government’s concern is that some businesses currently factor the fines into their business models, hence the decision to significantly increase the penalties.

While the crackdown is aimed at tackling illegal migration, critics argue that landlords should not be burdened with the responsibility of verifying immigration status, which they believe should be the role of border and immigration officers. They also express concern that higher fines may inadvertently make it more difficult for tenants, including UK nationals without passports, to find housing.

Nevertheless, the government remains committed to hitting offenders in their pockets and disrupting the business models of people smuggling gangs. They believe that tougher penalties for employers and landlords will act as a strong deterrent and make it financially ruinous to engage in illegal hiring or renting practices.