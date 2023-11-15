Tragic Incident Reflects Alarming Rise in Gender-Based Violence in Bosnia

A horrifying incident unfolded in Bosnia when a well-known bodybuilder live-streamed the murder of his ex-wife on Instagram before embarking on a shooting spree that ultimately claimed multiple lives, including his own.

The perpetrator, Nermin Sulejmanovic, took to social media to document his violent rampage, leaving behind three innocent victims dead and three others injured. In a chilling video posted on Instagram, Sulejmanovic pointed to his ex-wife and justified his actions by accusing her of reporting him to the police and keeping their child hidden from him. As a helpless child sobbed in the background, Sulejmanovic callously shot his ex-wife in the head, broadcasting the shocking act to approximately 12,000 viewers.

Having committed the ghastly act, Sulejmanovic then proceeded to update his viewers on further acts of violence, claiming to have killed a father and his young son off-camera. In a highly disturbed state, he roamed the town, injuring a police officer, as well as a man and a woman, before ultimately taking his own life.

This tragic incident sheds light on the alarming prevalence of gender-based violence in Bosnia. While the motive behind Sulejmanovic’s rampage remains unknown, it is worth noting that he had been previously reported by his ex-wife for threats and violence, and had a criminal record related to drug smuggling.

The United Nations, through its resident coordinator Ingrid Macdonalds, expressed profound horror at the fact that the murder was livestreamed on a social networking platform. This heinous crime is just one example in a string of femicide and severe cases of gender-based violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to the Agency for Gender Equality, approximately 60 women have been killed by their husbands in Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2015.

In the wake of this tragic event, it is imperative for authorities to take decisive action in addressing the escalating crisis of gender-based violence. The international community, governments, civil society, and individuals must unite to prioritize the eradication of femicide and work towards creating a safer environment for women in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

