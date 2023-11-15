In a shocking revelation, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has boldly claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be responsible for the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the Wagner group. The alleged assassination comes amidst escalating tensions in Ukraine, fueling further doubts about the possibility of peace negotiations with Putin.

While the cause of the plane crash that claimed Prigozhin’s life remains unknown, CNN has reported that US and Western intelligence officials suspect foul play. Rather than relying on quotes, it is clear that the crash was perceived as deliberate. Johnson vividly describes the final moments of Prigozhin, speculating that he must have realized the hidden hand behind his demise, knowing with haunting clarity that Putin was responsible for sending him hurtling towards certain death.

This tragic incident occurred just two months after Prigozhin’s failed rebellion in Russia, raising questions about the future of the Wagner group without its leader. Experts ponder whether the organization can survive such a significant loss.

To address the mounting allegations, the Kremlin has initiated investigations, including genetic testing, to ascertain the true cause of Prigozhin’s death. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov vehemently denied any involvement or knowledge of wrongdoing by Russian authorities, branding such claims as baseless lies.

In a surprising statement, Putin acknowledged his long-standing acquaintance with Prigozhin, praising him as a talented individual and successful businessman. However, Johnson critically highlights the audacity of Prigozhin in challenging Putin’s authority, claiming it to be the epitome of conceit to expect forgiveness from the Russian leader.

Johnson’s scathing op-ed goes beyond simply discussing the alleged assassination. He views the plane crash and subsequent events as a historic moment, showcasing a head of state resorting to violent liquidation, boldly and unabashedly eliminating his enemies in full view of television cameras. Johnson asserts that this act of savagery stands as an unprecedented display of power by a world leader, likening Putin’s televised eulogy to something straight out of “The Godfather.”

As we delve into the hidden mechanisms of power and delve into the motivations behind alleged assassinations, it becomes clear that the world of politics can conceal complex and twisted machinations that challenge our conventional understanding of ethics and morality. The opacity of such operations leaves us with more questions than answers, compelling us to seek the truth amidst the fog of power.

FAQs:

1. What is the Wagner group?

The Wagner group is a private military contractor believed to have close ties to the Russian government. It primarily operates in conflict zones, offering support to various parties involved in armed conflicts.

2. What are the allegations against Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as the boss of the Wagner group, has faced allegations ranging from election interference to involvement in illicit activities. He has been linked to various controversial incidents and actions.

3. Is there evidence linking Putin to Prigozhin’s death?

The evidence connecting Putin directly to Prigozhin’s death remains circumstantial. However, Boris Johnson’s claims suggest a link between the Russian president’s alleged involvement and Prigozhin’s demise.

