The Impact of Covid-19 on Older People: A Fresh Perspective

A recent inquiry has shed light on the views of Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. It was revealed that Johnson expressed his belief that the virus was “just nature’s way of dealing with old people,” indicating a disregard for the severity of the situation. These shocking revelations have raised concerns about the government’s handling of the crisis and its impact on older members of society.

During a meeting in August 2020, Sir Patrick Vallance, the former chief scientific adviser, observed Johnson’s fascination with the concept of older people accepting their fate. Johnson appeared to prioritize the well-being of younger individuals, suggesting that they should be allowed to continue with their lives while older people bear the brunt of the virus.

The inquiry also highlighted the influence of the right-wing faction within the Conservative party on Johnson’s decision-making. In a meeting in December 2020, it was noted that the prime minister’s party viewed the pandemic as “pathetic” and believed that Covid-19 was nature’s way of dealing with older people. These revelations indicate a worrying disregard for the welfare of vulnerable individuals.

Despite rising Covid-19 infection numbers at the time, Johnson expressed his desire to move to tier 3 restrictions rather than implementing a stricter lockdown. This decision further reflects his dismissive attitude towards the severity of the virus and the potential consequences for older people.

The revelations from this inquiry have sparked criticism and concern about the former prime minister’s approach to the pandemic. Critics argue that his lack of decisive action and his apparent indifference towards the plight of older individuals led to unnecessary deaths and prolonged suffering.

