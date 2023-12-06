New Beginnings: Boris Johnson Reflects on His Covid Journey

In a gripping session before the inquiry, Boris Johnson laid bare the challenges and introspections of his response to the Covid-19 pandemic. While retaining a sense of accountability, Johnson set a new tone by acknowledging the pain and loss suffered by victims and their families, expressing heartfelt apologies.

As the inquiry delved into the details, one particular apology stood out. Johnson expressed regret for not defending former senior civil servant Helen MacNamara against disparaging remarks made by Dominic Cummings. Additionally, he admitted that meetings on Covid were too heavily dominated by men, illustrating the importance of diverse perspectives in decision-making.

A central theme of the inquiry focused on the role of Matt Hancock, the former health secretary. Johnson stood by Hancock, commending his overall work and acknowledging his flaws. However, the inquiry revealed a sentiment of dissatisfaction among critics regarding Hancock’s actions during the pandemic.

Reflecting on his own journey of understanding, Johnson admitted that he should have recognized the gravity of the situation earlier, especially after witnessing outbreaks in Italy. He also faced questions regarding his absence from chairing several Cobra meetings in the early stages of the crisis. Johnson defended his decisions, emphasizing the need for timely action while conceding that he might have missed opportunities for swift responses.

The emotion in the room reached a crescendo when Johnson, fighting back tears, recollected the tragic events of 2020. This raw display of vulnerability highlighted the profound impact of the pandemic on both a personal and national level.

Certain pivotal moments were scrutinized during the inquiry. Johnson acknowledged that, in hindsight, he should not have shaken hands with Covid patients at the Royal Free Hospital in March 2020. He also stated that major sporting events, such as the Cheltenham Festival and Champions League football matches, proceeded when they should have been halted.

In response to queries about anti-lockdown arguments, Johnson revealed that he had considered such perspectives but stressed the urgency of implementing strict measures as the nation had reached a critical juncture where alternatives seemed limited.

A document on long Covid, accompanied by Johnson’s choice of language in the margins, also surfaced during the inquiry. The prime minister expressed regret over his use of certain phrases, acknowledging that his words were inappropriate.

The session witnessed interruptions as emotions ran high. The inquiry chair promptly removed those who disrupted the proceedings, showcasing the determination of bereaved families to seek answers and justice.

While the inquiry sheds light on crucial moments, it is essential to remember that it is a stepping stone towards understanding, learning, and rebuilding. These revelations provide an opportunity for reflection and growth, allowing the nation to forge a stronger and more resilient path forward.

