In a surprising revelation during the ongoing official coronavirus inquiry, it was disclosed that Boris Johnson, the former UK Prime Minister, had allegedly expressed a desire to be publicly injected with COVID-19 during the early stages of the pandemic. According to Edward Lister, Johnson’s chief of staff from 2019-2021, the proposal was intended to demonstrate to the public that the virus posed no significant threat.

Lister emphasized that Johnson’s suggestion was made at a time when COVID-19 was not yet considered a serious disease. However, he described the comment as “unfortunate,” adding that it was likely an impulsive remark made without proper consideration. Notably, the exact timing of the statement remains uncertain, but it was apparently made “in the heat of the moment.”

This controversial idea is not the first of its kind to be attributed to Johnson. Earlier this year, Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former top adviser, stated during a parliamentary committee that officials at 10 Downing Street were concerned Johnson might dismiss the severity of the virus and even go as far as requesting to be injected with coronavirus on live television.

While the proposal may have been seen by Johnson as a way to allay public fears, it is important to evaluate the potential consequences of such an action. Displaying a disregard for well-established public health protocols and safety measures could undermine the efforts to combat the virus. Instead of fostering confidence, it might have instilled confusion and raised doubts about the seriousness of the pandemic in the minds of the general populace.

As Johnson is yet to appear before the inquiry, we await his testimony to gain insights into his government’s response to the pandemic. This will be an opportunity for the former prime minister to address the alleged proposal and provide his own perspective on the matter. It remains to be seen whether this proposal was a misguided attempt or a genuine reflection of his understanding of the virus at the time.