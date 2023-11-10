British Conservative Lawmaker Nadine Dorries Resigns Amidst Political Turmoil

British Conservative lawmaker Nadine Dorries has announced her resignation from the House of Commons, marking another significant departure in the wake of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation. Dorries, who previously served as culture secretary in Johnson’s government, expressed her discontent with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, alleging that he has overseen a stagnant parliament and played a role in creating a negative public sentiment against her.

This resignation adds to a series of political churnings that have been linked to Johnson’s departure from Parliament back in June. The former prime minister’s involvement in scandals, including “partygate,” resulted in his forced resignation by his own party a year earlier. After Johnson’s departure, Dorries and another loyalist lawmaker announced their own resignations, although Dorries ultimately delayed her departure, causing frustration among fellow Conservatives.

In her resignation letter published by the Mail on Sunday, Dorries accused Sunak of blocking her appointment to the House of Lords, the upper chamber of Parliament. She also blamed him for the Conservative Party’s declining popularity in the polls, stating that they were trailing up to 20 points behind the opposition Labour Party.

Dorries, a former nurse and romance novelist, has announced her plans to write a book documenting what she describes as the “political assassination” of Boris Johnson. Her departure will now trigger a special election for the Mid-Bedfordshire seat in the House of Commons.

As the political landscape in the United Kingdom continues to shift, with key figures resigning and controversies capturing public attention, it remains to be seen how these developments will shape the country’s future political dynamics. The resignation of Nadine Dorries marks another chapter in this ongoing story, leaving many to ponder the implications and consequences of these turbulent times.