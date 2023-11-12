Border Crisis: Massive Influx of Afghans Fleeing Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan – In a sudden rush, thousands of individuals flooded Pakistan’s main northwestern border crossing, desperately seeking entry into Afghanistan. This surge occurred just one day after the government’s deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave or face expulsion expired.

As the deadline approached on Wednesday, Pakistani authorities began the process of rounding up undocumented foreigners, primarily Afghans. It is estimated that over a million Afghans may be forced to leave Pakistan or face arrest and deportation as a result of the government’s ultimatum, which was issued a month ago.

To address the overwhelming influx, the Taliban-run administration in Afghanistan has established temporary transit camps and promised to provide food and medical assistance. However, relief agencies on the ground have reported dire conditions at the border.

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, Danish Refugee Council, and International Rescue Committee, teams stationed in the areas where people are returning have witnessed chaos and desperation among those affected by the expulsion order.

While humanitarian organizations, the United Nations, and Western embassies have called on the Pakistani government to reconsider its expulsion plan, authorities have remained steadfast in their decision. They argue that Afghans have been involved in militant attacks and criminal activities that undermine the security of Pakistan.

The bottleneck at the northwestern Torkham border crossing has worsened the situation. On Wednesday alone, more than 24,000 Afghans crossed into Afghanistan through this crossing, according to Deputy Commissioner Khyber Tribal District Abdul Nasir Khan. He explained that additional arrangements had been made to expedite the clearance process, with authorities working late into the night at a camp near the border.

The Chaman border crossing in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan has also witnessed a significant number of Afghans crossing into Afghanistan. As a result, major roads leading to the border crossings have become heavily congested with trucks transporting families and their belongings.

Aid agencies have estimated that the number of arrivals at Torkham has increased from 300 people per day to 9,000-10,000 individuals since the expulsion order was issued. These numbers highlight the urgency of the situation and the challenges faced by those affected.

For many Afghans who have been ordered to leave, the thought of starting a new life in Afghanistan is daunting. Some have spent decades in Pakistan, while others have never even set foot in Afghanistan. The uncertainty and difficulties of reintegrating into a new country and society are significant concerns for them.

Of the more than 4 million Afghans living in Pakistan, the government estimates that 1.7 million are undocumented. These individuals fled Afghanistan during the decades of armed conflict and the subsequent Taliban takeover in 2021. With the onset of winter and limited international humanitarian funding, aid agencies have expressed grave concerns about the survival and reintegration of the returnees.

Furthermore, there is a shortage of transportation options for those crossing from Chaman into Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak. Bus and truck service operators have noted the challenges in accommodating the increasing number of people. The Afghan government has been assisting individuals as much as possible, but the limited resources available are not sufficient to meet the demand.

As the border crisis intensifies, the situation in Afghanistan teeters on the brink of yet another humanitarian crisis. The plight of these Afghan returnees raises questions about the capacity of the country to support and reintegrate them. Moreover, the halt in international humanitarian funding following the Taliban’s takeover exacerbates the challenges faced by both Afghanistan and the returning refugees.

In the midst of this escalating crisis, urgent action and international support are needed to address the immediate needs of those affected and to prevent further instability in the region.

