Border Controls Reinstituted in Multiple European Countries

Multiple countries within the Schengen visa-free travel zone have decided to implement border checks due to an increase in undocumented migrants. This decision has been made by Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Austria. Slovakia is specifically reinstating controls at its border with Hungary.

The reason cited for these border checks is the significant number of undocumented migrants entering these countries, with Slovakia reporting around 40,000 migrants entering the country this year. The majority of these migrants are originating from the Middle East and are entering through Hungary.

To address this issue, spot checks will be conducted at road, rail, and waterway crossings. However, it is important to note that Slovakia’s caretaker Prime Minister, Ludovit Odor, expressed a preference for a European solution to this problem.

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is currently working to form a ruling coalition in Slovakia, also highlighted the need to address the flow of migrants as a priority for the new government.

Similarly, Germany has implemented new controls with Poland and the Czech Republic as a response to this situation.

The European Union’s 27 member states will be convening in Granada, Spain to discuss irregular migration and other important topics. The issue of border controls and immigration will likely be among the primary concerns addressed during these meetings.

Overall, these recent developments in border controls reflect the ongoing challenge faced by European countries in managing undocumented migration, particularly from regions experiencing conflict and instability.

FAQ

1. What is the Schengen visa-free travel zone?

The Schengen visa-free travel zone is an area comprising 26 European countries that have abolished internal border controls, allowing for free movement of people within this zone.

2. Why are these countries implementing border checks?

These countries are implementing border checks due to a significant increase in the number of undocumented migrants entering their territories. This measure is taken to better manage and control the situation.

3. What are spot checks?

Spot checks refer to random inspections and examinations conducted at various crossing points, including on roads, railways, and waterways, to identify any undocumented individuals or potential security threats.

Sources: reuters.com, dpa.com