China’s Grassroots Historians: Resisting the Party’s Monopoly on History

In his new book “Sparks: China’s Underground Historians and their Battle for the Future,” Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Ian Johnson unveils the story of China’s grassroots historians and their fight against the Communist Party’s control over the country’s historical narrative. While Xi Jinping’s regime has sought to tighten its grip on history by suppressing independent journals, silencing dissenting voices, and redefining school curricula, a movement of individuals dedicated to chronicling China’s “minjian lishi” or grassroots history has emerged.

The movement dates back to the founding of the People’s Republic of China almost 75 years ago and even predates the party’s rise to power. These historians challenge the party’s monopoly on history and aim to create a more decent and humane China by confronting the country’s past problems. Contrary to the prevailing notion of China as a dystopian surveillance state, Johnson emphasizes that there are still people striving to bring about positive change and preserve the memory of China’s history.

Johnson refers to this movement as a three-act play, highlighting that while street protests like Tiananmen Square garner attention, the foundational work of any successful movement lies in person-to-person connections. The dissemination of grassroots history is not driven by social media but rather by individual relationships. These connections have grown stronger with the advent of digital technologies such as email, PDFs, and digital cameras, which have made it easier to document and share historical narratives.

The persistence of this movement despite the party’s efforts to crush it stems from people’s desire for a more just society and the belief that confronting the past is essential for achieving that goal. The accessibility of digital technologies has played a crucial role in facilitating the spread of grassroots history, enabling individuals to create documentary films and share their perspectives on China’s past.

In conclusion, the resistance against the Communist Party’s control over history in China is far from crushed. The grassroots history movement continues to grow, powered by digital technologies and the determination of individuals who envision a better China by acknowledging and learning from its past.