New Title: Bolsonaro’s Silence Raises Questions in Undeclared Gifts Investigation

In a recent development, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle have chosen to remain silent during their appearance before the Federal Police in an investigation involving jewelry gifts received from Arab heads of state, which were never declared. Alongside Bolsonaro, his former aide Mauro Cid, his father (a retired army general), and another military officer who served as a presidential aide were also summoned for questioning.

Bolsonaro’s defense team has argued that the case should be heard in São Paulo, where some of the jewelry was seized by customs agents at Guarulhos airport, rather than in Brasília. The gifts, including expensive watches and gold-plated statuettes from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, only came to light when Bolsonaro attempted to recover the confiscated items. An investigation by the police revealed that these gifts were never declared.

After it became public knowledge, a court ordered the couple to surrender the gifts to the state. Subsequently, Bolsonaro’s aides and legal representatives attempted to repurchase some of the items that had been sold in the United States, according to the police.

Prosecutors argue that the appropriate jurisdiction for the case is Brasília, where the investigation was initiated by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. This marks the fifth time that Bolsonaro has been summoned by the police for depositions, ranging from his criticisms of Brazil’s election system to allegations of inciting his supporters to storm government buildings.

Notably, Bolsonaro’s tenure ended with his defeat to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who assumed office on January 1st. Sadly, one week later, Bolsonaro supporters invaded and vandalized the presidential offices, Supreme Court, and Congress in a protest against his election loss.

Prior to their appearance, Bolsonaro and Michelle spent two days preparing with their legal team and advisors. Despite this, they both chose to remain silent, perhaps due to fears that their former aide Cid, who has been in custody since May, might contradict their account and potentially implicate the couple by seeking a plea bargain. The situation has left many concerned about the potential revelations that could emerge if Cid were to confess, as confirmed by a source within Bolsonaro’s party.

As this investigation unfolds, questions arise regarding the significance of Bolsonaro’s silence and the potential implications it may have on his involvement in accepting undeclared gifts. The silence also raises doubts about the level of transparency and accountability throughout his presidency.

