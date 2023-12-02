Iconic Tower in Bologna Faces Uncertain Future Amid Collapse Concerns

A historic tower in the enchanting city of Bologna is currently facing a high risk of collapse, prompting authorities to take immediate action. The medieval Garisenda Tower, lesser-known than its famous counterpart in Pisa, has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

In order to prevent any potential dangers, a protective barrier, standing at a significant five meters (16ft) tall, is being constructed around the tower. This barrier will serve the crucial purpose of containing any debris, should the tower collapse.

Standing at an impressive height of 47 meters (154ft), the Garisenda Tower has maintained a distinct four-degree tilt for centuries. However, recent studies have revealed a shift in the direction of its inclination, further deepening concerns regarding its stability.

Local authorities in Bologna have classified the situation as “highly critical.” The city boasts two iconic leaning towers that embellish its skyline. The other tower, known as the Asinelli, does not lean as dramatically as the Garisenda and is frequently open to tourists seeking an exhilarating climb.

Constructed between 1109 and 1119, the Garisenda Tower garnered fame when it unexpectedly reduced in height during the 14th century, due to its already noticeable tilt. Its significance even found a place in poet Dante’s renowned work, The Divine Comedy, completed in 1321.

The closure of the Garisenda Tower was initially initiated in October after sensors detected worrisome changes in its inclination. Subsequent inspections unveiled deterioration in its foundation, prompting the city council to take immediate action.

The protective barrier being erected not only aims to safeguard against falling debris but also serves to protect the vicinity’s buildings and residents in the event of a collapse. This intervention marks the crucial first phase of ensuring the tower’s safety.

The construction of the protective barrier is projected to conclude early next year. However, it is anticipated that both the tower itself and the square beneath it will remain closed for several years to facilitate the necessary restoration work.

The estimated cost of constructing the protective barrier alone is around €4.3 million, and to fund the extensive restoration, the Bologna authorities have already launched a crowdfunding campaign. They are appealing to both local residents and individuals from across the globe who hold Bologna dear to their hearts.

The council recognizes the magnitude of the undertaking, declaring it an “extraordinary challenge” that necessitates the commitment and support of the entire city and its worldwide admirers. By preserving this significant symbol, Bologna hopes to maintain its rich heritage and architectural marvels for generations to come.

Frequently Asked Questions: