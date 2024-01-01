A New Era for Bolivian Politics: Former President Evo Morales Barred from Seeking Re-election

The political landscape in Bolivia is undergoing a significant shift as the country’s Constitutional Court has made a decisive ruling that former president Evo Morales is ineligible to run for re-election in 2025. This ruling overturns a previous decision that had allowed Morales to seek a fourth term in 2019.

Term limits, according to the court’s website, have been deemed vital in preventing the perpetuation of power by a single individual. Morales, Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, initially gained immense popularity when he assumed office in 2006. However, his attempt to sidestep the constitution and pursue a fourth term in 2019 resulted in widespread protests over allegations of election fraud. Ultimately, Morales won the vote but was compelled to step down and flee the country due to the deadly unrest.

Afterwards, Morales returned when his former ally, Luis Arce, won the presidency in October 2020. However, a rift has since emerged between Morales and Arce. In a surprising turn of events, the Constitutional Court’s recent announcement reverses its earlier ruling from 2017, which had essentially declared the right to run for re-election as a “human right.” This latest decision cannot be appealed.

Morales has condemned the new ruling, viewing it as evidence of collusion against him involving judges, the government, and right-wing elements in Bolivia. With the court’s decision, Bolivian presidents are now limited to serving a maximum of two terms, whether consecutive or not.

Morales had expressed his desire to run for president in 2025, setting the stage for a political showdown with Arce, his one-time ally who had served as the country’s economy minister during most of Morales’ tenure. However, this ambition has been thwarted by the court’s ruling.

It is important to note that the Constitutional Court’s decision aligns with the criteria set forth by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which does not recognize re-election as a human right. In 2021, this regional court, at the urging of Colombia, issued an amicus ruling regarding the concept of unrestricted re-election for presidents.

When Morales stepped down, his position was temporarily filled by lawmaker Jeanine Anez, who is currently facing trial on charges of orchestrating a coup against him. Anez, responding to the court’s decision, remarked, “The court has put an end to Morales’ delusion of being re-elected indefinitely.”

This ruling signifies a new era in Bolivian politics. With Morales officially barred from seeking re-election, the country prepares for a future shaped by fresh leadership and shifting dynamics.

