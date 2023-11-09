Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia Break Ties with Israel Over Gaza Offensive

In a striking move, Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia have all severed diplomatic relations with Israel and recalled their ambassadors. The governments of these South American countries have accused Israel of committing “crimes against humanity” in the Gaza Strip, specifically pointing to the recent Israeli military offensive against Hamas. The decision came after increased Palestinian casualties in Gaza, but notably, no mention was made of the Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the conflict.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Bolivia, Freddy Mamani, expressed the country’s condemnation of Israel’s “aggressive and disproportionate” military actions. Similarly, Chile’s Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s violation of international humanitarian law and called for an immediate end to hostilities. Meanwhile, Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro, emphasized that if Israel continues the “massacre” of Palestinians, Colombia cannot maintain its presence in Israel.

These decisions highlight the growing rift between leftist governments in South America and Israel. Bolivia, in particular, has a history of criticism towards Israel, having severed diplomatic ties once before in 2009. The government of President Luis Arce, who recently expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, has been vocal in condemning Israel’s actions as war crimes.

However, it is important to note that these countries’ statements and actions fail to acknowledge the Hamas attack on Israel. By solely focusing on Israel’s response, they have disregarded the initial act of aggression. This selective condemnation raises questions about the objectivity and impartiality of their stance.

Nevertheless, Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia also criticized Israel’s treatment of international actors providing humanitarian aid in Gaza. Bolivia has even pledged to send aid to the Gaza Strip, although the specifics are yet to be clarified.

As for Israel, the country’s Foreign Ministry has yet to officially respond to these developments. The severing of diplomatic ties and the recalling of ambassadors signify a significant strain in relations between these South American nations and Israel. The consequences of these actions remain to be seen and could further complicate the already complex dynamics in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.