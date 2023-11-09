Bolivia Severs Diplomatic Ties with Israel over Gaza Attacks

Amid ongoing attacks on Gaza, the Bolivian government has announced its decision to sever diplomatic ties with Israel. This move comes in response to the Israeli military’s aggressive and disproportionate offensive on Gaza, which has led to civilian casualties and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Bolivia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Freddy Mamani, condemned Israel’s actions, describing them as a threat to international peace and security. The Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada, went even further, labeling Israel’s actions as “crimes against humanity” and calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The decision by Bolivia to sever ties with Israel has been echoed by Chile and Colombia, who have also announced the recall of their ambassadors. Both countries have accused Israel of violating humanitarian law and inflicting collective punishment on the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza.

These developments mark a significant shift in South America’s stance towards Israel. Chile’s Foreign Ministry has criticized Israel’s military operations, stating that they do not conform to fundamental norms of international law. Colombia, meanwhile, has expressed its strongest rejection of Israel’s actions in Gaza, deeming the situation intolerable.

The international community has been increasingly alarmed by Israel’s bombardment and siege on Gaza, which has resulted in the deprivation of essential resources such as food, water, fuel, and electricity. The United Nations children’s agency has described Gaza as “a graveyard for thousands of children” and a “living hell for everyone else.”

While Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico are calling for a formal cease-fire, other countries have urged a humanitarian pause in the fighting to allow aid deliveries. However, Israel has accused Hamas, the militant group in control of Gaza, of using civilians as human shields and maintains that its military operations are targeted at Hamas infrastructure and leadership.

Bolivia’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Israel makes it one of the few Latin American countries without official relations with the Jewish state. Cuba ended diplomatic relations in 1973, while Venezuela did the same in 2009. Bolivia itself had terminated its relationship with Israel in 2009 but resumed diplomacy in 2019 under a different president.

The shifting approach of Latin American countries towards Israel has increasingly been influenced by ideological divisions. In recent years, a leftward shift has resulted in more critical policies towards Israel among several Latin American nations. However, the current situation with Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia challenges this narrative, demonstrating a more nuanced and complex relationship between ideology and diplomacy.