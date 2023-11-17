Israeli Hostage Found Deceased near Gaza Hospital

An Israeli woman who was taken hostage by Hamas militants has tragically been found dead near Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, according to the Israeli military. Yehudit Weiss, a 65-year-old resident of kibbutz Be’eri, was discovered by Israeli soldiers in Gaza City and brought back to Israel.

Although the exact details of Weiss’s death have not been disclosed, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that military, medical, and rabbinate personnel have identified the body and informed her family. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari stated that Hamas was responsible for Weiss’s murder, but no further information regarding the cause of death was provided.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Yehudit Weiss’s family during this difficult time. The IDF’s focus is on locating the missing individuals and ensuring their safe return to their loved ones.

Weiss was among over 200 people held hostage by Hamas during a terror attack on October 7. Tragically, her husband, Shmuel, was among those killed in the attack. The IDF has recovered her body from a nearby structure close to Al-Shifa hospital. The IDF has accused Hamas of using the hospital for military purposes, although Hamas and hospital officials have consistently denied these claims.

In addition to retrieving Weiss’s body, the IDF reported the discovery of military equipment, including Kalashnikov rifles and RPGs, in the same structure. Furthermore, the IDF claims to have found an operational tunnel shaft within the Shifa hospital complex, and it has released photo and video evidence to support this assertion.

At present, CNN is unable to independently verify these claims made by the IDF. Substantiating such allegations is crucial for Israel in terms of international pressure and to justify its military decisions, which could potentially be seen as breaches of international humanitarian law.

Kibbutz Be’eri, located just a few kilometers from the Gaza Strip, has unfortunately been subjected to frequent rocket attacks from Hamas. However, on October 7, the kibbutz experienced a massacre when Hamas militants stormed the compound, killing more than 120 residents, including children, and kidnapping others.

According to the Hostages and Missing Person’s Families Forum, Weiss was a beloved grandmother. Our thoughts are with her family and all those affected by this tragedy. This story is still developing, and we will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

Source: CNN