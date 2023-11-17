New Title: Unveiling the Tragic End: Body of Hostage Discovered in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the body of Yehudit Weiss, who was abducted by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, has been recovered in a building near Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, according to a statement by the Israeli Defense Forces. The IDF informed Weiss’ grieving family of her death after an identification procedure conducted by medical officials and military rabbis. The specifics of how and when Weiss met her tragic end were not disclosed.

Amidst the somber discovery, the IDF also found military equipment and weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles and an RPG missile, in the same building where Weiss’ body was located near Al-Shifa hospital. Additionally, the IDF uncovered firearms and grenades within the medical facility itself. Furthermore, they made a startling find on the hospital grounds – a tunnel shaft.

While two Americans and two Israelis have been released from the 240 hostages taken during the attacks, the fate of others remains uncertain. Israel is currently deliberating a proposal for Hamas to release a portion of the hostages, particularly children and civilians, in exchange for a temporary three-to-five-day cease-fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in an interview with “CBS Evening News” that there were strong indications of hostages being held by Hamas at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital. However, when the Israeli military initiated a ground operation at the hospital early Wednesday morning, the hostages were no longer present.

“We had strong indications that they were held in the Shifa Hospital, which is one of the reasons we entered the hospital,” Netanyahu conveyed. The IDF did not disclose whether Weiss was believed to have been held at the hospital before her untimely demise.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, had recently been a focal point of tensions leading up to the ground operation. Israel accused Hamas of utilizing the hospital as a base, a claim supported by the United States but disputed by Hamas and doctors working at the facility. In past confrontations with Israel, Hamas has been known to employ schools and hospitals as rocket-launching sites, as confirmed by United Nations officials.

The hospital faced a critical setback when it lost power due to fuel shortages for generators, resulting in the urgent removal of babies from their incubators. Haunting images circulated, depicting infants laid on aluminum foil and blankets to maintain warmth. Numerous U.N. officials warned about the perils associated with a military operation targeting a medical facility.

The World Health Organization’s director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed deep concern upon receiving news of the incursion. In response to the dire situation at Al-Shifa, the IDF delivered battery-powered incubators to the hospital, accompanied by photos capturing soldiers surrounded by boxes labeled “baby food” and “medical supplies.”

As we navigate the complexities of this heartbreaking incident, our thoughts are with the family of Yehudit Weiss and all those affected by this tragedy.

