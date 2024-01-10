New Discovery of Bodies Raises Suspicions of Fuel Theft in Mexico

Authorities in central Mexico have made a chilling discovery, uncovering the bodies of nine men in vehicles near a fuel pipeline. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently being investigated, but early indications suggest that fuel theft may have been involved.

Fuel theft has become a significant problem in Mexico, with criminal gangs regularly stealing gasoline, diesel, and natural gas from government pipelines. These thefts pose not only a risk to the country’s economy but also to the safety and well-being of its residents.

The bodies were found in two vehicles near the pipeline, which is located north of Mexico City. Interestingly, the vehicles had license plates from the neighboring state of Hidalgo, which is known to be one of the hubs for fuel theft activities.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December 2018, has made combating fuel theft a top priority for his administration. Despite deploying thousands of troops to guard pipelines, illegal taps continue to be discovered on an alarming scale. In 2023 alone, approximately 5,600 illegal taps were found nationwide, a reduction from the previous year but still worrisome.

Efforts to tackle the issue have included cracking down on the open sales of stolen fuel. The government has successfully managed to reduce the volume of stolen fuel for a few years. However, losses have surged in recent times. In 2022, losses from stolen fuel reached a staggering $1.1 billion, compared to a mere $275 million per year in 2019 and 2020.

The impact of fuel theft has not been limited to Mexico alone. In October, cartel gunmen purportedly forced gas tanker trucks to dump their loads in Matamoros, a border town south of Brownsville, Texas. This incident drew the attention of U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez, who expressed concern over the attack’s consequences on trade agreements between the two countries.

The consequences of fuel theft are not just economic but also humanitarian. Pipeline taps often lead to violent clashes between rival gangs, putting innocent lives at risk. To gain support from local communities, the thieves sometimes leave taps open, further compounding the danger.

It is crucial for the Mexican government to continue its efforts to combat fuel theft, not just for the sake of its economy, but also to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. Only through consistent and coordinated action can this pervasive issue be effectively tackled.

