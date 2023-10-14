Three Marines Killed in Osprey Crash in Australia Identified

The bodies of three Marines who were killed during a crash in an MV-22B Osprey have been recovered from the crash site. The crash occurred on Melville Island, north of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia on Sunday.

The Marines have been identified as Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis. Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, a 29-year-old female from Belleville, Illinois, served as the MV-22B pilot. Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, a 21-year-old male from Arlington, Virginia, served as the MV-22B crew chief. Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, a 37-year-old male from Jefferson, Colorado, served as another MV-22B pilot and was also the executive officer.

The three Marines were declared dead at the crash site and their bodies were taken to Darwin. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Col. Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of the Marine Rotation Force-Darwin, expressed sadness at the loss and extended condolences to the families.

President Biden also expressed his condolences on social media, offering thoughts and prayers to the families. The crash of the Osprey occurred during Exercise Predators Run, which involved the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and East Timor.