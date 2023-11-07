Wildfires Rage in Greece: A Devastating Consequence of Climate Change

Firefighters in Greece made a distressing discovery on Tuesday as they found the burnt bodies of 18 people believed to have been migrants who had crossed the Turkish border into an area of northeastern Greece where wildfires have been raging for days. The fires, fueled by gale-force winds and dry conditions, have posed a significant challenge for hundreds of firefighters battling the blazes across the country. Tragically, on Monday, two people lost their lives, and two firefighters were injured in separate fires in northern and central Greece.

While wildfires are a common occurrence in southern European countries due to their hot and dry summers, European Union officials have pointed to climate change as a significant factor contributing to the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in Europe. In fact, 2022 has been noted as the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record, following closely behind 2017.

The location of the discovery, near the border with Turkey, highlights the route often taken by individuals fleeing poverty and conflict in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, seeking refuge within the European Union. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed deep sadness upon hearing of the deaths and emphasized the need for urgent action to prevent similar tragedies from becoming the new norm.

The wildfires have not only resulted in loss of life but have also led to mass evacuations, including the evacuation of villages and even a hospital. Overnight, flames raced through forests toward the city of Alexandroupolis, prompting authorities to evacuate eight more villages and the local hospital. With firefighting forces stretched to their limits, Greece has sought assistance from the European Union’s civil protection mechanism.

Meanwhile, Spain has been grappling with its own wildfire crisis, with a week-long blaze on the Canary Islands causing significant damage. The wildfire, which has scorched a vast area, has led to the evacuation of more than 12,000 people.

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc across Greece and Spain, it is imperative that concerted efforts are made to address the underlying issues that contribute to these disasters. Climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, along with effective firefighting strategies and cross-border cooperation, are crucial in combating the devastating impacts of wildfires and protecting lives and ecosystems.