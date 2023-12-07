The Devastation of Cyclone Michaung: Toll Rises as Floods Engulf Homes

Vijaywada/Chennai: A destructive force, Cyclone Michaung, unleashed its fury on the eastern coast of India, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. With winds raging at speeds of almost 100kmph and torrential rainfall, the cyclone made landfall in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, before shifting northwards along the Bay of Bengal. As a result, the death toll climbed to 27, with several bodies discovered in submerged homes across Chennai and its neighboring areas.

Amidst this catastrophe, Andhra and Telangana faced their own share of losses, with five and two deaths respectively. Andhra Pradesh was further plagued by significant damage to standing crops and orchards. In a tragic incident, a police constable engaged in rescue operations in Kadapa district lost his life when a falling tree crushed him.

As the rain diminished, Chennai was relieved from the continuous downpour. However, the city was still grappling with the aftermath of the flooding, as bodies were found in homes that had been submerged. Rescue workers worked tirelessly to evacuate residents from waterlogged localities, orchestrating a mass exodus to safety.

