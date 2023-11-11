The End of an Era: Farewell to Bobi, the Legendary Canine

Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, passed away at the venerable age of 31 on Saturday. Guinness World Records, which had officially recognized Bobi as the oldest living dog on February 2, confirmed the news of his demise.

Residing in the idyllic Portuguese village of Conqueiros, Bobi was a remarkable purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo. Known for their duty of safeguarding livestock, these dogs typically have a life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. However, Bobi defied the odds, outliving his expected lifespan by more than double. Even his mother, Gira, lived an impressive 18 years.

The secret to Bobi’s longevity, as shared by his owner Leonel Costa, can be attributed to the serene and tranquil environment in which he thrived. Additionally, Bobi’s unconventional diet of human food was believed to have played a role in his remarkable vitality. Unlike most dogs, Bobi was never restricted by leashes or chains and enjoyed the freedom of roaming around his home as he pleased.

Dr. Karen Becker, a veterinarian who had the pleasure of meeting Bobi on several occasions, affectionately referred to him as a “sweet boy.” She mourned his passing, expressing that even with a record-breaking lifespan, the time spent with Bobi was never enough for those who loved him.

Bobi’s family painted a heartwarming picture of his personality, describing him as a gentle and sociable dog. He adored being petted and relished the company of his four feline siblings. Bobi found joy in exploring the family farm and cherished moments by the fireplace during colder days.

Guinness World Records noted that Bobi’s achievement surpassed the previous record holder, Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog who lived for 29 years and 5 months. The legacy of Bobi, the resilient and beloved Rafeiro do Alentejo, will forever be etched in the annals of canine history.

FAQ

Q: How old was Bobi when he passed away?

Bobi was 31 years old at the time of his death, making him the oldest known dog in the world.

Q: What breed was Bobi?

Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a Portuguese breed known for its role in protecting livestock.

Q: How did Bobi’s owner believe he achieved such a long life?

Leonel Costa, Bobi’s owner, attributed his dog’s longevity to the peaceful environment in which he lived and Bobi’s diet of human food.

Q: Who previously held the record for oldest dog ever?

The previous record-holder for the oldest dog ever was Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog who lived to be 29 years and 5 months old according to Guinness World Records.