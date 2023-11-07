Bobi, the World’s Oldest Dog, Leaves Behind a Legacy of Love

Bobi, the world’s oldest known dog, has passed away at the remarkable age of 31. Born on May 11, 1992, this purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo lived a long, happy life with his owner Leonel Costa and his family in the rural village of Conqueiros Portugal. A testament to his breed’s confidence and calm demeanor, Bobi resided in the same home for his entire life.

Although the average lifespan of a Rafeiro do Alentejo is 12 to 14 years, Bobi defied the odds and became a record-breaking senior dog. Guinness World Records officially recognized him as both the world’s oldest living dog and the oldest dog ever in February 2023. His jaw-dropping age of 31 years and 165 days shattered the previous record set by Bluey, an Australian cattle dog who lived to be 29 years and five months old.

Bobi’s passing leaves behind a new record-holder for the title of the oldest living dog: Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio. Nonetheless, Bobi’s legacy will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew him.

Bobi’s life began with an incredible stroke of luck. Despite being born in a litter of four puppies, he narrowly escaped a tragic fate. His family initially planned to bury the puppies, a common practice at the time. However, Bobi managed to hide in a pile of wood, and when his secret was discovered, it was too late to take his life. Instead, he was embraced as a cherished member of the Costa family.

Throughout his long life, Bobi experienced an abundance of affection and celebration. His owner, who was only 8 years old when Bobi was born, threw him a lavish birthday party this past May, attracting over 100 guests. Last year, on his 30th birthday, his owner described him as “one of a kind” and expressed gratitude for the joy he brought into their lives.

With his passing, Bobi leaves behind a profound legacy that reminds us of the love and happiness that dogs can bring to our lives. His remarkable journey and enduring spirit will continue to inspire pet owners around the world. Rest in peace, Bobi, and thank you for teaching us so much about life and love.