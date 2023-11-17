New Article: Surfers on Birthday Trip Missing at Sea

Four Australian surfers who were on a trip to Indonesia to celebrate a friend’s 30th birthday have gone missing in rough weather off the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province. The group, consisting of Steph Weisse, Jordan Short, Elliot Foote, and Will Teagle, were traveling from the island of Nias to the Banyak Islands when their wooden speed boat disappeared.

A search and rescue effort was launched, with a new Aussie skipper leading the charge. The skipper reviewed maps, wind patterns, tides, and swell directions to determine the search area. Despite the efforts of multiple boats, including the Sea Mi Amor, Pulse, and Dream, as well as assistance from other boats, the missing surfers have yet to be found.

The remaining members of the group, who safely reached their destination, are devastated by the news. The father of Elliot Foote, whose 30th birthday they were celebrating, expressed hope that the group would be found alive, as they had life jackets, food, water, and shelter on the boat. However, the boat did not have GPS, which may have contributed to their current predicament.

The missing surfers are part of a close-knit group of friends who enjoy surfing together. They had been traveling around Sumatra and had plans to stay on the small island of Pinang for 10 days. Elliot Foote’s father had organized the trip as a birthday gift and included his son’s mates from school, the beach in Bronte, and his new friends in Mullumbimby.

As the search effort continues, the Australian Consulate in Jakarta has been in touch with both the Indonesian authorities and the skipper of the missing group to provide support. They have also coordinated with the Australian Embassy to explore additional resources, including military assets and international assistance.

