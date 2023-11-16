When Diplomatic Greetings Go Awry: Croatia Minister’s Misstep with Germany’s Baerbock

In a recent mishap that caught the attention of social media users, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman attempted to greet his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, with a kiss. However, his well-intentioned gesture turned out to be more awkward than intentional.

The incident took place at an EU enlargement conference in Berlin, where foreign ministers from different countries had gathered for a group picture. As the cameras captured the moment, Grlić-Radman extended his hand for a handshake and leaned in for a kiss. Baerbock quickly turned her head to present her cheek, seemingly brushing off the clumsy encounter.

While the incident may not compare to previous instances of inappropriate behavior, such as the forced kiss at the Women’s World Cup final, it still sparked discussions and commentary in Croatia and Germany. Critics argued that Grlić-Radman’s unfamiliarity with diplomatic protocol led to this unwarranted gesture.

Prominent Croatian women’s rights activist, Rada Borić, expressed her disapproval, stating that such greetings should only occur between individuals who share a close relationship. Borić pointed out that the lack of a personal connection between the ministers made the attempted kiss inappropriate.

Former Croatian Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor also criticized Grlić-Radman, emphasizing that forced kisses constitute a form of violence. The incident received widespread attention, prompting discussions about the significance of consent and diplomatic etiquette.

Baerbock chose not to comment directly on the incident during a subsequent press conference. Instead, she focused on her official engagements and meetings, emphasizing that the encounter did not affect her productivity or discussions during the conference.

As the incident gained attention online, it serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting personal boundaries and adhering to appropriate behavior, even in diplomatic settings. The mishap highlights the need for education and awareness regarding consent and respectful interactions, transcending political boundaries.

