Tragic Boating Accident Claims Life of Bloomsbury USA Publishing Head

In a devastating incident on the Amalfi Coast of Italy, the head of publishing company Bloomsbury USA, Adrienne Vaughan, lost her life in a tragic boating accident. Vaughan, who was vacationing with her family, had rented a boat for an excursion around the picturesque coastline. However, the pleasure cruiser she was aboard collided with a tourist boat carrying a wedding banquet near the Furore fjord, resulting in a catastrophic outcome.

The collision propelled Vaughan overboard between the hulls of the vessels, where she was fatally struck by the boats’ propellers. Her husband, Mike White, sustained injuries including a dislocated shoulder and cut arm, while their two children, a 12-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy, witnessed the harrowing incident but fortunately remained physically unharmed.

Emergency responders rushed Vaughan to a pier in Amalfi and made desperate attempts to save her life. Sadly, despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries before an air ambulance could transport her to a hospital in Salerno.

Authorities have begun investigations into the incident, focusing on the circumstances surrounding the collision. Both the skipper of Vaughan’s boat, a 30-year-old man who suffered minor injuries, and the commander of the Tortuga, the boat carrying the wedding party, have undergone toxicological tests to determine if alcohol or any other substances were involved.

As the news of Vaughan’s untimely death spread, tributes poured in from colleagues and industry peers. Her impressive career included notable roles at Disney Publishing Worldwide and Oxford University Press before she joined Bloomsbury USA as an executive director and COO. She later assumed the position of president in September 2021, demonstrating her strong leadership capabilities during challenging times.

The tragic loss of Adrienne Vaughan leaves a void in the publishing industry and the Bloomsbury community. Her contributions and accomplishments will be remembered by those fortunate enough to have worked alongside her. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.