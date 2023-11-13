Tragedy Strikes on Italy’s Amalfi Coast: Bloomsbury US CEO’s Fatal Accident

A devastating accident occurred on the picturesque Amalfi Coast, claiming the life of Adrienne Vaughan, the CEO of Bloomsbury US. It was a sunny day when the fateful collision between a motorboat and a sailing vessel took place, leaving a trail of grief and a community in mourning.

Adrienne Vaughan, 45, was enjoying her vacation with her family, accompanied by her husband and two children. Tragically, she lost her life in the incident, while her family miraculously survived. The sailing vessel, known as the Tortuga, was hosting a special event with around 80 guests, including both Americans and Germans, at the time of the accident.

Authorities swiftly initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Initial toxicology reports revealed that the skipper of the motorboat had exceeded the legal alcohol limit. Further tests for drugs are currently underway and expected to be released soon.

Remarkably, the captain of the Tortuga tested negative for any substances and is not a subject of the ongoing investigation. The accident occurred as both boats were approaching the Fiordo di Furore area of the Amalfi Coast.

Adrienne Vaughan tragically fell into the water and suffered fatal injuries due to the Tortuga’s propellers. The Coast Guard unit stationed at the Amalfi Coast responded promptly to the scene, providing immediate medical assistance. Despite their efforts, she was unable to be airlifted to Salerno for further treatment as she passed away before the arrival of a helicopter ambulance.

As the investigation proceeds, both the motorboat and the sailing vessel have been impounded by the Salerno Port Authority. The authorities are diligently working to uncover every detail of the incident and bring clarity to the situation.

In the face of this heart-wrenching tragedy, the US embassy in Rome has not provided any information or support when contacted by CNN. The loss of Adrienne Vaughan has left an indescribable void in the lives of her loved ones, colleagues, and the publishing community.

