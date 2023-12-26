Significant Truck Queues at Border Checkpoints Suggest Trade Blockage

A situation has arisen at the border between Ukraine and Poland, where over 3,000 trucks have been stuck in long queues at various checkpoints. Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesman, Andriy Demchenko, confirmed that the number of trucks waiting to cross into Ukraine from Poland is causing significant delays.

According to Demchenko, Polish border guards report that there are 3,000 trucks in total waiting at three different checkpoints. At Rava-Ruska, there are 900 trucks queued up, while at Krakivets, the number stands at 640. The checkpoint at Yahodyn has the highest number of trucks waiting, with 1,500 in the queue.

Interestingly, the Shehyni checkpoint, which was previously blocked, was reopened on December 24 but still has around 700 trucks waiting to proceed. The Uzhhorod checkpoint, on the border with Slovakia, reports 560 trucks waiting, while the Tysa checkpoint, serving trucks from Hungary, has 750 trucks in line. At the Porubne checkpoint, which connects Romania to Ukraine, there are also 750 trucks waiting.

These extensive queues and the ongoing blockage of truck traffic began on November 6. Polish carriers initiated the blockade near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in protest against the EU agreement that abolished the practice of issuing permits to Ukrainian carriers until 2024. The protesters are demanding the restoration of the permit system for Ukrainian carriers.

As the situation unfolds, exporters and importers are facing significant disruptions to their supply chains and increased shipping costs. The blockage not only affects the flow of goods but also has economic implications for both countries. Resolving the issue and finding a mutually beneficial solution will be crucial in restoring smooth trade relations between Ukraine and Poland.

