New Pathways to Peace: Building Bridges in the Middle East

TEL AVIV, Israel – In a call for unity and collaboration, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to work together with moderate Palestinians and neighboring countries to establish a pathway to a Palestinian state. Blinken emphasized the importance of rebuilding and governing postwar Gaza, highlighting the willingness of these parties to assist, but with the condition of progress towards Palestinian statehood.

While the United States and Israel share a common goal of combatting Hamas, there are differing perspectives on the future of Gaza. Washington and its Arab allies are eager to revive the peace process, a notion that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners strongly oppose. As the war in Gaza continues to escalate, the situation has created a dire humanitarian crisis within the region. Additionally, the conflict has contributed to heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants, raising concerns about a potential broader conflagration.

During a press conference following his meetings with Israeli leaders, Blinken emphasized the necessity for Israel to cease actions that undermine the Palestinians’ self-governance. He stressed the importance of Israel becoming a partner for Palestinian leaders who are committed to leading their people and fostering peace alongside Israel. Blinken highlighted that settler violence, settlement expansion, home demolitions, and evictions all hinder, rather than advance, Israel’s pathway to lasting peace and security.

The United States has advocated for the Palestinian Authority, which currently governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, to assume control in Gaza. Israeli leaders have rejected this proposal but have not presented an alternative plan beyond maintaining indefinite military control over the territory. Blinken has announced that Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey have agreed to collaborate on plans for the reconstruction and governance of Gaza once the conflict concludes. The leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority are scheduled to convene in Jordan’s southern Red Sea city of Aqaba to further discuss these efforts.

As heavy fighting persists in Gaza, the United States, known for its crucial military and diplomatic support for Israel, has urged its ally to transition towards more precise operations targeting Hamas. Despite these calls, the scale of death and destruction remains alarmingly high, with hundreds of lives lost in recent days. Israel has vowed to persist until Hamas is dismantled, as the war was triggered by the group’s attack on southern Israel in October. Throughout the conflict, Palestinian militants have killed approximately 1,200 individuals, predominantly civilians, and have taken around 250 others captive, of which nearly half were released during a weeklong ceasefire in November. The Israeli military reports substantial dismantling of Hamas infrastructure in northern Gaza, resulting in the demolition of entire neighborhoods. However, there are still ongoing skirmishes against smaller groups of militants in the southern city of Khan Younis and built-up refugee camps in central Gaza.

