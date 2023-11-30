New Truce Talks: The Importance of Protecting Civilians in Gaza

In the latest round of truce talks between Israel and Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for Israel to prioritize the safety of Palestinian civilians before resuming any military operations in Gaza. This plea aligns with the Biden administration’s shifting stance on the conflict, which initially supported Israel’s response to Hamas but grew concerned as civilian casualties escalated.

Blinken’s visit to the region marked his third trip since the start of the Israel-Palestinian war in October. Despite these engagements, some experts believe that Blinken’s efforts have had little impact on finding a resolution to the conflict. Ibrahim Abusharif of Northwestern University in Qatar stated that Blinken’s visits “doesn’t seem like it’s moving the needle in any direction.”

The devastating toll of the conflict cannot be ignored. Since October, over 15,000 Palestinians, including more than 6,000 children, have lost their lives in Gaza. The destruction has garnered international criticism, with Israel facing accusations of bombarding hospitals, schools, and residential areas. The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported thousands still missing or trapped under the rubble, while tens of thousands have been injured and face limited access to medical care due to damaged hospitals.

To address these concerns, Blinken urged Israel to comply with international law and protect civilians when launching major military operations in southern Gaza. The US remains committed to supporting Israel’s right to self-defense but emphasizes the imperative of accounting for humanitarian and civilian protection needs.

During his visit, Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and assured him of US support. However, this support comes with the condition of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law and the avoidance of civilian harm.

In addition to discussing the conflict, Blinken also stressed the importance of holding settler extremists accountable for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. He reiterated the US’s commitment to a peace process that aims to establish a Palestinian state.

Blinken’s visit culminated with a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. They discussed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and condemned settler attacks in the West Bank. Blinken assured Abbas that he would continue to hold those responsible for their actions accountable.

As the truce talks continue, it is vital to prioritize the protection of civilians and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The resumption of fighting has the potential to cause further harm and casualties. Both Israel and Hamas must consider the consequences and seek a sustainable solution that addresses the needs of all parties involved.

FAQs

Q: What is the core fact from the original article?

The core fact from the original article is that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel to prioritize the safety of Palestinian civilians before resuming any military operations in Gaza during tough truce talks.

Q: What was the main concern of the Biden administration regarding the conflict?

The main concern of the Biden administration was the rising number of Palestinian civilian casualties as the conflict continued.

Q: How many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began?

Over 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began.

Q: What did Blinken stress during his visit to Israel?

Blinken stressed the importance of Israel compl