US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Advocates for Revitalized Palestinian Authority to Govern Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his belief that a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority (PA) should regain control of the Gaza Strip if Israel’s goal of toppling Hamas is achieved. While testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Blinken stated that the PA should ultimately have governance and security responsibility for Gaza. He also suggested that interim measures involving regional partners and international agencies could be implemented to ensure security and governance during the transitional period. This marks the first public announcement by the Biden administration of its support for the PA’s return to Gaza.

However, implementing the return of the PA to Gaza may present significant challenges due to the PA’s historically weak state and issues of corruption and loss of credibility among Palestinians. Furthermore, the current Israeli government has denied engaging in formal talks regarding the transfer of control over Gaza to the PA, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office emphasizing that its focus is solely on toppling Hamas. Critics of Netanyahu have accused him of strengthening Hamas over the years to undermine the more moderate PA.

Meanwhile, the PA has stated that it has no interest in returning to Gaza unless it is part of a broader diplomatic initiative that unifies the enclave with the West Bank and revives the peace process with Israel. Ramallah’s position aligns with the Biden administration’s support for a two-state solution but faces opposition from the current Israeli government.

Regarding the funding of the PA, the US has urged Israel to release the Palestinian tax revenues it collects on behalf of the PA. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently decided to halt the transfer of these funds, accusing the PA of supporting a recent attack. The US believes that freezing these funds could further destabilize the West Bank, which has experienced increased settler violence since the attack. Blinken has emphasized the importance of supporting the PA’s security efforts in combating terrorism in the region.

In summary, Blinken’s visit to Israel this week reflects the Biden administration’s desire for a revitalized PA to govern Gaza. However, challenges remain in implementing this plan, as well as concerns about the funding of the PA and the wider peace process. The US continues to play a significant role in facilitating dialogue and coordination between Israel, the PA, and other regional actors in efforts to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza.