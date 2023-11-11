The Urgent Call for Ceasefire in Gaza: Seeking Stability in a Volatile Region

AMMAN, Nov 3 – Urgency fills the air as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to engage with Middle East foreign ministers in Jordan this Saturday. The main agenda? Demands for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. As tensions escalate in the region, Saudi, Qatari, Emirati, Egyptian, and Jordanian foreign ministers, along with Palestinian representatives, will articulate the collective Arab stance calling for a ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and strategies to alleviate the dangerous escalation that threatens regional security.

A meeting held earlier on Saturday between Blinken and Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati underscored the crucial need to foster a ceasefire in Gaza. Mikati’s office stressed Israel’s aggression in southern Lebanon as the primary cause for concern. Clashes between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been intensifying along the frontier since the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel conflict on October 7.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza, triggered by the October 7 raid by Hamas militants that resulted in the loss of 1,400 lives and the captivity of over 240 individuals, have led to a devastating toll on civilians. The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 9,000, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

Blinken, who recently met Israeli leaders before arriving in Jordan, expressed the United States’ unwavering commitment to avoiding further fronts in the conflict. He called upon Israel to take necessary measures to safeguard the lives of civilians residing in Gaza.

In a phone conversation on Friday between King Abdullah of Jordan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire was emphasized as a means of protecting innocent lives. King Abdullah conveyed his belief that Israel’s military campaign is destined to fail, stressing that a lasting peace can only be achieved through renewed negotiations for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Notably, negotiations brokered by the United States towards a “two-state solution,” aiming for Palestinian independence in Israeli-occupied territories, have remained stagnant for nearly a decade.

As a key U.S. ally and a nation sharing borders with the West Bank and Israel, Jordan has amplified its border security measures out of concern for the potential escalation of conflict. Additionally, Amman has urged Washington to deploy Patriot air defense systems.

King Abdullah has expressed apprehension over the Gaza war triggering a new wave of Palestinian displacement to Jordan—a country that already hosts a significant population of Palestinians who were dispossessed of their land during Israel’s formation in 1948. The king’s concerns highlight the critical importance of finding a swift resolution to the current crisis.

It is imperative that all parties involved prioritize the lives and well-being of innocent civilians caught in the devastating crossfire. As foreign ministers gather in Jordan, the international community must unite in their efforts to achieve a stable ceasefire in Gaza and work towards a lasting peace that addresses the aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.

