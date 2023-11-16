Political Efforts to Pause Gaza Conflict Face Challenges

Washington, D.C. – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is embarking on his second trip to the Middle East to garner support for humanitarian pauses in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The Biden administration is pushing for temporary ceasefires to allow for the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of aid. However, Blinken faces an uphill battle as he seeks to convince both Israel and Arab allies to embrace this approach.

Blinken is set to meet with foreign ministers from Arab countries at a summit in Amman, Jordan on Saturday. The aim is to rally support for the temporary and localized ceasefires, which could also assist Hamas in locating the roughly 240 hostages it has kidnapped into Gaza. The hostages are believed to be scattered throughout tunnels in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

To aid in this effort, the US is reportedly flying surveillance drones over Gaza to gather intelligence on the hostage locations, including an estimated 10 Americans among them.

While these humanitarian pauses present the risk of Hamas regrouping militarily, the Biden administration views them as a necessary step to prevent a complete collapse of the humanitarian situation in Gaza. However, Israel remains skeptical and has yet to embrace the idea of ceasefires, as it believes that increased pressure from its military operations is the key to weakening Hamas.

In addition to convincing Israel, the Biden administration is also facing pressure to limit Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The US has urged Israel to exercise restraint, particularly in southern Gaza where civilians were told to evacuate from the north. The US argues that targeting this area after providing evacuation instructions would undermine the IDF’s legitimacy.

Meanwhile, Arab nations are pressing for an immediate and sustained ceasefire rather than temporary pauses. Jordan, in particular, has been a vocal advocate for a ceasefire and recently passed a resolution through the UN General Assembly calling for an end to the conflict.

Blinken’s participation in the ministerial summit with Arab counterparts in Jordan will be crucial in rallying support for the Biden administration’s policies regarding the Israel-Hamas war. This includes calls for humanitarian aid, opposing permanent displacement of Palestinians, and rejecting a permanent Israeli occupation in Gaza. The US hopes to reach agreements with participating countries on these issues before the summit to achieve diplomatic success.

As political efforts continue, there are growing calls within the US Democratic party for a ceasefire. However, achieving a pause in the conflict remains a complex endeavor with significant challenges ahead.

